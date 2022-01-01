Go
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tenders$5.50
Pork Sandwich$9.50
Chopped pork, tossed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce. Served on a bun w/ slaw
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Wings$15.00
Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced
Brisket - Large$20.50
Texas style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket. Your choice of Moist, Lean or Mixed
Sides - Quart$12.00
Serves 3-4 people
Create Your Own Salad - Large$10.00
Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings
Hushpuppies Whole Order$6.00
Nice snack for 4-6 people
Carolina Pork - Large$14.00
Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
Location

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103

Huntersville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
