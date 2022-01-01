Go
Toast

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

1401 Central Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Create Your Own Salad - Small$7.00
Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings
Fixin' To Chicken$11.50
Romaine, pulled barbecue chicken, chopped tomatoes, black beans, red onion, avocado, corn & cilantro served with crispy tortilla strips and our chipotle ranch
Ribs - Whole Rack$33.00
Quality smoked ribs served dry or sauced
Carolina Pork - Small$11.00
Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce
Create Your Own Salad - Large$10.00
Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings
Upstream$14.00
Barbecue seasoned salmon on a bed of mixed greens w/ organic quinoa & tossed w/ chopped broccoli & cauliflower, tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas and balsamic vinaigrette
Burnt Ends - Small$18.50
Caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce
Pig Out$39.00
Choice of 4 proteins (roughly 1.5 pounds total). Served w/ your choice of any two side items, hushpuppies and house pickles. A good way to try a little of everything for 2-3 people.
Ribs - Half Rack$20.00
Quality smoked ribs served dry or sauced
See full menu

Location

1401 Central Ave.

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul Gastrolounge

No reviews yet

Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.

Smooth Monkey

No reviews yet

Smooth Monkey is your new source for fresh, natural and healthy smoothies and açaí bowls

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Cilantro Noodle

No reviews yet

Cilantro Noodle is a modern Vietnamese restaurant with a twist. Fast-casual style with build-your-own options: Fresh rolls, Vermicelli noodle, Banh Mi and more.
Our signature Pho is cooked in 24-hours broth giving it a full-bodied, rich, and savory taste.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston