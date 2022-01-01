Go
Toast
  • /
  • Columbia
  • /
  • Midwood Smoke House- Cross Hill

Midwood Smoke House- Cross Hill

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burnt Ends - Large$23.50
Caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce
Pimento Cheese Fries$7.00
Crinkle-cut fries topped w/ homemade pimento cheese
Wings$15.00
Smoked or Crispy - Dry Rubbed or Sauced
Banana Pudding - Large$5.50
Banana Pudding - Small$3.00
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños (App)$7.00
Hickory-smoked jalapenos stuffed with Monterey Jack & wrapped in bacon. Served with buttermilk ranch
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Create Your Own Salad - Large$10.00
Choice of Romaine or Mixed Greens and up to 7 additional toppings
Nachos Libre$9.00
A mountain of tortilla chips w/ tomato, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, cheddar, habanero barbecue sauce and our lime sour cream
Carolina Pork - Large$14.00
Hickory smoked chopped pork, lightly dressed in our Eastern NC vinegar sauce
See full menu

Location

702 Cross Hill Rd. STE 400-D

Columbia SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tasty As Fit

No reviews yet

Plant-based, gluten-free, healthy & delicious grab-n- go spot, with a smoothie and acai bowl bar!

Arabesque

No reviews yet

Lebanese Cuisine.

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Za's Brick Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston