Miggs Place

Family Restaurant here to provide a wonderful atmosphere and even better food, where our diners always come first. Featuring only Fresh, Scratch made dishes

5719 W Hwy 74

Popular Items

Kids Tenders$5.99
The Miggs Panini$9.99
Grilled Chicken/Roasted Red Peppers/Balsamic Glaze/Fresh Mozz
Cheesesteak$10.99
RIbeye/Onions/Peppers/Mushrooms/Choice of Cheese
Location

5719 W Hwy 74

Indian Trail NC

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

