Go
Toast

Mighty Good

Southern Meat & Three

1819 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat 'n Three$11.00
Choose One Meat + Three Sides
Vegetables Plate$9.00
Choose Four Sides (items marked with * are made with meat)
Deviled Eggs$5.00
Classic deviled eggs with seasonally changing inspiration. Four pieces per order
Apple Cobbler$4.00
Slow-Cooked Honey Crisp Apples with Cinnamon-Oat Crumble & Vanilla Ice Cream
Mud Pie$4.00
Graham Cracker Crust Layered with Bittersweet Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Custard, and Whipped Cream
Catfish & Hush Puppies$14.00
Fridays Only - Cornmeal breaded Mississippi catfish filets with hush puppies and tartar sauce. Served with a seasonal salad and one side dish.
Banana Pudding$4.00
Creamy roasted banana pudding topped with vanilla whipped cream, vanilla cookie crumble, and fresh bananas
Fried Chicken Plate$15.00
Three Pieces of crispy fried chicken with hot honey and your choice of two sides.
Family Style Meal (for Four)$40.00
Choose Two Meats + Five Sides
Good Burger & Fries$7.00
Tuesdays Only - Crispy beef and pork patty with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickle, and special sauce. Served with fries.
See full menu

Location

1819 Elm Street

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rhinegeist Brewery

No reviews yet

Our name, Rhinegeist, translates to "Ghost of the Rhine" and refers to our place in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati.

Pho Lang Thang

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dunlap Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Columns

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston