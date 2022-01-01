Mighty Mike's Pizza

Ceremony

No reviews yet

Ceremony is a modern tea house focused on bringing customers a unique tea experience. We work directly with single estate farms and producers across Asia to ensure that we source ecologically sustainable products while stimulating the livelihood of our growers. Our approach to tea includes traditional tea ceremony, tea lattes, as well as cocktail mixology and elevating our teas to the artisan status like that of fine wine & whisky. We are excited to share our personal approach to research and innovation with our customers.

