For St Louis By St. Louis
MIGHTY ME is a local outside eatery that literally has no overhead so we bring those savings to you! Thank you for your business ! It is our pleasure to serve you today!

1201 Market Street

Popular Items

#5 2 CHEESEBURGER MEAL$5.99
Tender seasoned ribeye steak, grilled onions, American cheese on a locally baked hoagie roll topped with garlic Mayo sauce.
Double Royal Cheeseburger$2.00
Valley Veggie Burger w/ Cheese$4.99
A plant based delight burger topped with cheese, pickles, fresh onions, and special sauce on a toasted bun.
5 Queen's Whole UNBREADED Chicken Wings$6.99
5 whole wings with your choice of sauce served w/ ranch or blue cheese
#1 MIGHTY GRAND BURGER$8.99
The Biggest MIGHTY Burger on the menu! 6 oz of juicy seasoned smashed beef topped with cheese, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, pickle and MIGHTY ME ORIGINAL TOP SECRET SPECIAL BURGER SAUCE! SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
#3 THE DUKE POLISH$4.99
Grilled 100% All Beef Polish Sausage on a soft bun topped with mustard and grilled onions. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK
#5 2 ROYAL CHEESEBURGER MEAL$5.99
2 smashed cheese burgers topped with cheese, grilled onions pickles and our Mighty Me Mighty Original Mighty Top Secret Burger Sauce 🤫 OR substitute the CLASSIC SAUCE a combination of ketchup and mustard. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
#6 VALLEY VEGGIE BURGER$6.99
A Morning Star Original Meatless Patty topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato and MIGHTY ME ORIGINAL TOP SECRET SPECIAL BURGER SAUCE on a soft bun. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
Mighty Fries$2.00
#2 TUCKER QUARTER BURGER$7.99
A quarter pound of fresh never frozen seasoned ground beef topped with cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce, pickle and MIGHTY ME ORIGINAL TOP SECRET SPECIAL BURGER SAUCE on a fresh bun. SERVED WITH FRIES & A DRINK!
1201 Market Street

Saint Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
