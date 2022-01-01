Mighty Me
For St Louis By St. Louis
MIGHTY ME is a local outside eatery that literally has no overhead so we bring those savings to you! Thank you for your business ! It is our pleasure to serve you today!
1201 Market Street
Popular Items
Location
1201 Market Street
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Reign Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Chris' at the Docket
Come on in and enjoy!
The Crack Fox
Elevated cocktails, entertainment and the spot for the Misfit Toys!
Ukraft
For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com