Migliori's Pizzeria

Popular Items

Wings$7.49
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
House Salad$4.29
Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and red onion, topped with your choice of dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.79
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with Mig’s Marinara
Fettucine Alfredo$13.79
Classic cream sauce with parmigiano reggiano. Served with Two Migs Garlic Knots.
Medium BYO Pizza$14.99
A pizza designed especially by you!
It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings.
Combinations are limitless!
Garlic Knots$4.29
Garlic Knots made with house-made dough and served with Mig's Marinara.
Greek Salad$11.79
Fresh romaine with tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and topped with our Greek Vinaigrette dressing.
Small BYO Pizza$10.99
A pizza designed especially by you!
It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings.
Combinations are limitless!
Caeser Salad$4.29
Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.
Large BYO Pizza$17.99
A pizza designed especially by you!
It starts with a base of our house made dough, Migs pizza sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. You then choose from the available toppings.
Combinations are limitless!
Location

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
