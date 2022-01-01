Migliori's Pizzeria

Bailey's

McCann’s started as a family-owned pub and it will continue to be, under the new management of the Bailey family! The McCanns believe in creating community: a place where you feel at home, an environment that turns walk-ins into regulars, and regulars into family. Join us for good food, a pint or two, and some lively music.

The McCanns and the Baileys have a rich history, from cheering on the toothless Detroit Lions to planting roots down in the South.

In early March, we will be reopening as Bailey’s Pub in partnership with the McCanns. While we have a fresh look and new menu, the tradition of community and family will remain the same. We will be sharing more details over the next couple of weeks, and cannot wait to welcome you back!

