Mignonette
Mignonette is an oyster bar and seafood restaurant located in Edgewater near downtown Miami. Rotating daily selection of the freshest oysters, and an assortment of fresh seafood cooked plain ( your way), or fancy ( our way)
210 ne 18th street
Popular Items
Location
210 ne 18th street
miami FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pura Vida
We believe health is the main ingredient to happiness so we made it our mission to serve nutrient rich wholesome ingredients that fuel your body and satisfy your hunger cravings.
Primos Restaurant
Full Service Italian Restaurant
Nite Owl Drive-in
Welcome to Nite Owl
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!