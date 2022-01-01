Go
Mignonette

Mignonette is an oyster bar and seafood restaurant located in Edgewater near downtown Miami. Rotating daily selection of the freshest oysters, and an assortment of fresh seafood cooked plain ( your way), or fancy ( our way)

210 ne 18th street

Popular Items

Fettucini Bolognese$17.00
ragu bolognese made with veal, pork, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, reggiano cheese
Crispy Skin Snapper$31.00
Served with choice of 2 veggie sides
Caesar Salad$9.00
crisp romaine hearts, white anchovy dressing, croutons
Shrimp Scampi$21.00
wild red shrimp ( they like to party) , angel hair, lemon, parsley, crushed red pepper, white wine, butter
Saffron Arancini$9.00
crispy saffron risotto, fig jam
Meatballs$13.00
veal, beef, pork, demi glace, crusty bread, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta
French Bread Pizza$7.00
san marzano sauce, mozz, pepperoni
Garlic Bread$5.00
warm ciabtta, garlic, reggiano, pasrley
Chicken Parmigianna$22.00
crispy breast, san marzano sauce, mozz, angel hair
Lobster Roll$31.00
Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter
Location

miami FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
