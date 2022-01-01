Go
Migo Saigon Food Street

Come in and enjoy!

9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H

Popular Items

Longan Honey Limeade$4.75
Xi Quach$6.50
8 hours slow cooked pork bones
Hu Tieu Go$9.95
Rice noodle, pork meat, chives, green onions, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil
Mi Go$9.95
Egg noodle, pork meat, chives, green onions, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil
Mi Chay$10.00
Yellow Noodle, assorted vegetables, tofu, crispy bean curd, crispy shallots, shallot oil, served in vegetable broth (vegetarian)
Egg Noodle$3.50
Beef Balls$3.00
Fried Wontons$6.00
Mi ga$10.25
Egg noodle, Free range chicken meat, chives, green onions, crispy shallots, crispy pork fat, shallot oil
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
