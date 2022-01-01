Migo Saigon Food Street
Come in and enjoy!
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H
Popular Items
Location
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H
Houston TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giau Bar N Bites
Come in and enjoy!
Go! Go! Curry!
Authentic Japanese Katsu Curry served over sushi quality premium rice with side of shredded cabbage, all topped with a Pork, Chicken, Fish or Tofu Katsu – a crispy, deep-fried cutlet made to order! We have vegetarian option with vegetarian curry with the choice of Tofu katsu and Vegetable tempura available!
Daiq's - LIVE
Come in and enjoy! Good Music, Good Vibes a Good Time - All American
Night Market
Come in and enjoy!