Go
Toast

Migrants

Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables

TACOS

2601 W Beltline Highway • $

Avg 4 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowls$9.99
All in a bowl for you, Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite toppings and served with tortilla chips. Try your bowl smothered in our queso sauce
3 Taco meal$11.99
Nachos$8.99
Corn tortillas topped with choice of queso sauce, beans, meat or veggie and your favorite toppings
Taco Tuesday$2.00
Fresh Corn & Flour tortillas made daily. Choose up to 4 different toppings & a salsa.
Mix & Match Tacos
3 Tacos with mix & match choice of meat or veggie served with choice of side
Horchata$2.50
In house made fresh Horchata- Sweet cinnamon rice milk
Solo Tinga Taco$3.00
Chipotle Seasoned Shredded Chicken Breast & Onions
Burrito$9.99
Burrito-Fresh flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, choice of beans, meat or veggies plus your favorite fillers/toppings. Served with tortilla chips and try it smothered in our queso sauce
Quesadilla$11.99
Served with orange ancho sauce, lettuce tomato, sour cream & guacamole beans and rice. Choice of tortilla filled with one meat or veggie & WI blend or vegan cheese.
Solo Tamale$3.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2601 W Beltline Highway

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales.
Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

Parkway Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Liliana's Restaurant

No reviews yet

New Orleans. Closer than you think.

VFW Post 1318

No reviews yet

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1318 welcomes you to come visit us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston