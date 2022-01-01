Go
Mijo's Pizza

Mijo’s Pizza is proud to serve Colonia, Clark, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Edison, Cranford, Westfield and the surrounding local area!

427 Lake Ave

Popular Items

Wings (10)$15.95
10 Fried Wings come with Blue Cheese, Ranch or BBQ dipping sauces.
Add Hot sauce for $1
Fried Calamari$12.95
Always prepared fresh upon order.
16" Cheese Pizza$13.95
French Fries$4.50
Garlic Knots (6)$3.95
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.95
6" Cheese Steak Hero$9.95
Premium Bellissimo Steak
6" Parmigiana Heros$9.95
16" Mijos Thin Crust Well Done Pizza$13.95
12" Plain Pizza
427 Lake Ave

Colonia NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
