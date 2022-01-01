Mike and Patty's High Street Place
Welcome to Mike & Patty's at High Street Place!
100 High Street
Location
100 High Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lolita Fort Point
Rebellious Revelry.
Tacos.
Tequila.
Lolita is a bustling neighborhood cantina serving playfully authentic interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine. The dramatic space is dark and rustic, loud with laughter and intimately lit by Murano glass chandeliers, custom stained glass and flickering candles. Bold colors, luxurious leather, graffiti art and a ceiling adorned with skulls are set against an elegant venetian backdrop. House-made flour tortillas wrap flavorful tacos and hand-crafted margaritas grace an elegant, Mexican-crafted bar. The vibrant and youthful ambiance is sexy, seductive and tailored for a night of rebellion and all out revelry.
The Barking Crab
We are back! Hours of Operation: SUN-WED Noon till 8 p.m., TH-SAT Noon till 9 p.m.
Aceituna Grill
Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
Come in and enjoy!