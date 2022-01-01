Go
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

1031 W Lee Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

Half & Half$18.95
Cutlery Kit
Fried Crab Claws$12.95
Ketchup
Shrimp Poboy$12.95
Fried Seafood Platter$28.95
Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.
Hushpuppies$4.95
(7)
Cocktail
Jumbo Shrimp Platter (10)$17.95
Tartar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1031 W Lee Dr

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

