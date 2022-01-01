Go
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza • $$

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)

Popular Items

Duffy Cheeseburger$12.50
Kids Cheeseburger$6.50
1.5 LB Chicken Wings$14.00
Potato Skins$10.50
Cobb Salad$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Bison Burger$16.00
Chicken Club Wrap$11.50
French Dip$14.00
LG House$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza

Town and Country MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

