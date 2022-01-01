Mike & Patty's Boston

VENU NIGHTCLUB

Venu is Boston’s leading nightclub destination, catering to a cultivated clientele with higher sensibilities. The exquisitely designed space is the work of the famous JFS Studios, and encompasses everything our guests have come to expect in a nightlife destination.

Since opening in 1999 Venu has impeccably maintained its position as the most sought-after cosmopolitan nightclub in Boston by providing unequaled customer service. Venu’s management goes all-out in an effort to ensure that all the club’s eclectic patrons leave with an exceptional and memorable experience.

