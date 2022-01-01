Go
Mike & Patty's Union Square

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
*Breakfast Sandwiches*
*Lunch Sandwiches*
*Pick-Up*
*Carry-Out*
*Best Breakfast*

1 Bow Market Way • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Crack$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
Mission Breakfast Burrito$11.00
scrambled eggs, American, jack cheddar, hash brown, Avocado spread, roasted poblanos, salsa verde, salsa roja and crema on our house-made flour tortilla
Squashed Beef$9.50
Hot Box roasted beef, aged cheddar, local and butternut squash with red onion jam and baby arugula on Flourhouse sourdough
Hot Coffee$3.50
Locally roasted by Speedwell Roasters
Baller$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
Classic$5.50
fried egg and american cheese on our house-made English muffin
Carolina Caviar$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
Cold Brew$4.50
Speedwell's famous Coldbrew.
Fancy$9.50
two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onions and house-mayo on toasted multigrain bread
Croque$9.50
fried egg, Beeler's smoked ham, cheddar, gruyere Bechamel sauce and our honey mustard on buttered sourdough.
*Exclusive at Bow Market!
Location

1 Bow Market Way

Somerville MA

Sunday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Monday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:45 pm
Nearby restaurants

Siam Ginger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

BLOC CAFE

No reviews yet

Bloc was founded 9 years after Diesel Cafe. Choos­ing to open a sec­ond store was no easy deci­sion. We knew how chal­leng­ing run­ning one busi­ness was, so the idea of another store seemed daunt­ing enough that for years, the notion seemed to take a back burner.
A decade is a long time, to do any­thing. And after nearly ten years, Tucker and Jen were finally ready, for change. Bloc opened its doors on Octo­ber 15, 2007 and expanded spring of 2008 to cre­ate a court­yard for out­door seating!
Bloc still boasts a large hand­ful of staff mem­bers from pre-opening and any of its suc­cess is largely due to these solid few that have stuck with us through slow win­ter days and bustling weekends.

CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Intimate art gallery & cocktail lounge upstairs at Bow Market

BARRA

No reviews yet

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

