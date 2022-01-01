Mike's All Day Breakfast
BREAKFAST AND LUNCH
51 WESTERN AVE
Location
51 WESTERN AVE
KENNEBUNK ME
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Come on in and enjoy!
Chez Rosa
French bistro!
Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.
The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
Boathouse Restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Ask us to cater your next event!