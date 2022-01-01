Go
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

Located in the West End of Downtown Greenville in Gather GVL. The owner of Mike’s, Andrew is a Philly Boy, born & raised. He and his team are serving up delicious Steaks, Italian Roast Pork and more. Come by and enjoy, it’s Jawn!

126 Augusta St #9

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion & Cheese$12.50
Onion & Cheese:
Steak, Onions & White American Cheese
4" Cheesesteak$8.50
Mushroom & Cheese$12.50
Mushroom & Cheese:
Steak, Mushrooms & White American Cheese
Old Bay Fries$4.00
Old Bay Fries: Old Bay Seasoning,
Kosher Salt
Chicken & Cheese$11.75
Chicken & Cheese:
Philly-Style Chicken
& White American Cheese
Andrew’s Way$13.00
Andrew’s Way:
Steak, Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Onions & White American Cheese
Boardwalk Fries$4.25
Boardwalk Fries: Malt Vinegar,
Old Bay Seasoning, Kosher Salt
Cheesesteak$11.75
Cheesesteak:
Steak & White American Cheese
The Name Says it All.
Mike’s Classic$13.00
Mike’s Classic:
Steak, White American Cheese,
Peppers & Onions
Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

126 Augusta St #9

Greenville SC

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
