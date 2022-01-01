Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
All food cooked fresh to order; it may take a little longer buy you're worth it!
3045 Se Harrison St
Popular Items
Location
3045 Se Harrison St
Milwaukie OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Killer Burger
Right off of McLoughlin Blvd in the heart of Sellwood, Killer Burger has become the go-to burger stop for this family-friendly neighborhood. All our burgers are made with 1/3 lb of 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients, and served with bacon and crispy fries. Wash down your lunch with a draft beer!
Thai Square
Come in and enjoy!
Milwaukie Pizza Co
Hand stretched cold fermented dough topped with only the best quality ingredients and baked in a super hot stone deck oven. Family owned and operated.
Sunny's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!