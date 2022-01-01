Go
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

All food cooked fresh to order; it may take a little longer buy you're worth it!

3045 Se Harrison St

Popular Items

Onion Rings$4.45
Corndog$1.95
Dips and Sauces 1.5 OZ (2)$0.50
Cheeseburger$2.95
Mayo, pickle, lettuce and American cheese
Mike's Special Deluxe$9.05
Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.
Small Classic Milkshake$4.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
All American Burger$9.05
A perfect blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. Served on a brioche bun and topped with A-1 mayo.
Deluxe Cheese$6.70
Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.
French Fries Large$2.65
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
Location

3045 Se Harrison St

Milwaukie OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
