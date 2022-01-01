Go
Mike's Drive In - Oregon City

All food cooked fresh to order. It may take a little longer, but your worth it!

905 7th St

Popular Items

Dips and Sauces 1.5 OZ (2)$0.50
Small Classic Milkshake$4.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Cheeseburger$2.95
Mayo, pickle, lettuce and American cheese
Chicken Strip Basket$9.75
Corndog$1.95
Mike's Special Deluxe$9.05
Topped off with thick sliced pepper bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a fresh large egg, and our special sauce.
Dips and Sauces 1.5 OZ (1)$0.30
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.20
Our famous Deluxe Burger topped with thick sliced pepper bacon.
French Fries Large$2.65
Deluxe Cheese$6.70
Our Deluxe Burger smothered with Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Location

905 7th St

Oregon City OR

Sunday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
