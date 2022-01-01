Mike's Famous Chicken

Ama's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We offer Authentic Mexican dishes, Tex-Mex and quality American favorites. We pride ourselves on serving quality food that we prepare. We use great quality ingredients and do not compromise when it comes to quality of our food.

Ama's is a family owned restaurant and we strive to offer a family friendly atmosphere.

We cater for all size events and travel all over the state.

