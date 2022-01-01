Go
Mike's Grande Burger

Oroville's own since 1981!

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2896 Olive Hwy • $$

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

TAQUITOS (6)$12.25
Shredded chicken inside corn tortillas hand rolled and deep fried. 6 to an order with a generous amount of hand made guacamole.
Orange Crush
CHEESE BURGER COMBO$17.55
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
TACO TUESDAY STYLE$4.95
American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS ON TUESDAY!
CHIPS$4.39
Ice Tea
CORN DOG$3.29
Diet Pepsi
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO$20.85
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

2896 Olive Hwy

Oroville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

