Mike's Italian Beef

Grab and Go

8001 Mackenzie Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Cheese Steak$12.00
Mouthwatering chicken served on a hoagie roll, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch.
Italian Beef$9.00
Juicy and tender Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers. dipped or undipped.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Creamy cheese sauce and elbow noodles
Onion Rings$4.00
Roast Beef and Cheddar$9.00
Our Italian Beef with Cheddar cheese sauce.
Monster Italian Beef$12.00
Loaded up with juicy and tender Italian Beef, giardiniera, peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Thinly sliced ribeye served on a hoagie with onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$3.50
Battered French Fries. Seasoned with fresh chopped garlic, parmesan, parsley and salt and pepper. Options include cheese fries and chili cheese fries.
Kids Chicken Strips with a side$7.50
3 chicken strips
Mike's Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Two 4oz patties, smashed. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, choice of cheese.
Location

8001 Mackenzie Road

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
