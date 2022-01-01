Mikes Underground
Mike's Underground is open Wednesday-Sunday (12-8pm). We accept checks or cash upon delivery. Text us (516-589-2523) for menus or to ask any questions. Please know that there is a 15-minute window before and after your desired delivery time. Mike wishes you Buon Appetito!!
0 Greene Ave
Popular Items
Location
0 Greene Ave
Amityville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
