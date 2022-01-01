Go
Mikes Underground

Mike's Underground is open Wednesday-Sunday (12-8pm). We accept checks or cash upon delivery. Text us (516-589-2523) for menus or to ask any questions. Please know that there is a 15-minute window before and after your desired delivery time. Mike wishes you Buon Appetito!!

Popular Items

Cesare Salad$12.95
Chic. Roll$14.00
Margherita$23.00
Detroit$22.00
White cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, 2 stripes of sauce added after it is baked.
6 slices
Vodka Sicilian$25.00
Square, 12 slices
Neapolitan$20.00
Sicilian$24.00
Square, 12 slices
Mike's House Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Pepperoni Pie$30.00
Grandma$21.00
Square, 12 slices
Location

0 Greene Ave

Amityville NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
