Mike's Pizza
Just One Bite and You Are Hooked!
PIZZA • PASTA
742 Higgins Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
742 Higgins Road
Park Ridge IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tavern on the Point
Tavern On The Point’s chef driven menu elevates classic tavern fare to another level. Explore gourmet cooking and savory twists inspired from around the globe.
Triple Scoop’d Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy some delicious ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and a full espresso bar!
Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
We're Back!!! Come in and enjoy!
Taco Burrito King
Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Daily Specials, Bottled Drinks, Monthly Specials, and Online Exclusive Fiesta Packs