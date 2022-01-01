Go
Mike's Pizza

Just One Bite and You Are Hooked!

PIZZA • PASTA

742 Higgins Road • $$

Avg 4 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Lemon Rice Soup$3.85
A classic!
Shredded Chicken, rice soup in a silky lemon avgolemono broth.
Cheese Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza brimming full of flavor.
Fried Calamari$12.99
Tender Calamari coated in a light tempura batter, deep-fried until golden , served with a wedge of lemon.
Veggie Pizza
Earthy mushrooms, fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with our five Italian cheese blend and homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
10 Wings$12.50
Our famous hand tossed Chicken wings, lightly breaded and packed with flavor tossed in your choice of sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
Fried to golden brown perfection, these mozzarella sticks are bursting with warm melted cheese in every bite.
Sausage Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses, homemade sausage and tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
#1 Jumbo Slice Combo$6.50
Jumbo slice of New York Style thin crust with the option of Cheese, Sausage or Pepperoni including fries and a drink.
Thin Crust
Delicious crispy pizza with melted mozzarella cheese and a garlicky, tomato based pizza sauce. Load up with toppings and enjoy!
Pepperoni Pizza
Our blend of five Italian cheeses, spicy pepperoni, and our homemade tomato sauce make for a pizza full of flavor.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

742 Higgins Road

Park Ridge IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
