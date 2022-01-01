Mike's New York Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ACAPELA
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Court Café
LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell
Harold's Chicken -Culver City
One Bite and We Gotcha!!