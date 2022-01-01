Go
Toast

Mike's New York Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D • $$

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)

Popular Items

Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Homemade Fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with Marinara sauce.
Garden Salad
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Carrots & House Dressing On The Side
Half & Half Specialty
Introducing Half + Half. You can now select two different specialty pizzas in one pie!
New York Classic Cheese$18.50
Build Your Own Classic New York Cheese Pizza
Wings$11.99
Baked Chicken wings in Buffalo, BBQ, Hot or Lemon Pepper.
Grandma Pizza Pie$22.50
Square pie w/ mozzarella , crushed tomatoes topped with fresh Basil
Garlic Knots$5.00
Fresh baked and tossed in our garlic butter sauce topped with parsley. Served with Marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tossed w/ Croutons, Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese
Add Chicken: $4 (Small) $5 (Large)
Add Cheese: $1 (Small) $2 (Large)
Amalfi Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Olives & Feta with our House Dressing on the side
Add Chicken: $4 (Small) $5 (Large)
Add Cheese: $1 (Small) $2 (Large)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ACAPELA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Court Café

No reviews yet

LA's New Full Service Brunch Restaurant Powered by Bleu Kitchen and Taco Mell

Harold's Chicken -Culver City

No reviews yet

One Bite and We Gotcha!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston