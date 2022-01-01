Go
Toast

Mike's Restaurant

Incorporated in 1976, Mike's Restaurant opened with the idea of serving the finest meats and the freshest local seafood at reasonable prices. Our goal was to establish long-term relationships and to become a place where family and friends gather to celebrate their lives. That is still our aim today. We are family owned and operated and, although our family has changed and grown over the years, the commitment to our customers and staff has not. Fairhaven is our home and we are proud to be considered one of its landmarks. We truly appreciate your business and look forward to serving you and your family for generations to come.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

390 Huttleston Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1306 reviews)

Popular Items

Quart of Chowder (32oz)$13.00
32ounces of our home-made New England style quahog chowder
Small Antipasto$10.00
(Feeds 1-2) Garden Salad topped with green and black olives, pepperoncini, ham , salami, pepperoni and lots of pizza cheese
Baked Scrod$19.00
8oz Cod filet baked with seasoned bread crumbs
Open Shaved Prime Rib Sub (8oz)$15.00
Thinly sliced Prime Rib served open-faced on a toasted half sub roll, topped with our famous Au Jus
Garden Salad Large$6.00
A double portion of our small garden salad
Pizza with Topping(s) + $$9.00
Choose up to 5 toppings
Cheese Pizza$9.00
11" Thin Crust Pub-Style Pan Pizza
2 Rolls oil$0.75
Bowl of Chowder$6.50
Garden Salad Small$4.00
Mixed lettuce blend with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

390 Huttleston Ave

Fairhaven MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pasta House

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!

Bayside Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ice House Sports Bar

No reviews yet

THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston