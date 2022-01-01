Mike's Restaurant
Incorporated in 1976, Mike's Restaurant opened with the idea of serving the finest meats and the freshest local seafood at reasonable prices. Our goal was to establish long-term relationships and to become a place where family and friends gather to celebrate their lives. That is still our aim today. We are family owned and operated and, although our family has changed and grown over the years, the commitment to our customers and staff has not. Fairhaven is our home and we are proud to be considered one of its landmarks. We truly appreciate your business and look forward to serving you and your family for generations to come.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
390 Huttleston Ave • $$
390 Huttleston Ave
Fairhaven MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
