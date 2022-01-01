Go
Mike's Pizza

1016 US Route 9

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Made to order freshly breaded and fried jumbo chicken tenders served with choice of dust and dipping sauce.
Quesadilla Platter$11.95
topped with triple cheeses served with salsa, sour cream and side of fries
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Standard toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo,ketchup, onions, pickles and american cheese and side of fries
Fries$5.95
Best fries you will ever have! Coated extra crispy.
16" Large Cheese Pizza$19.95
Shredded Grande Mozzarella Cheese , Parmesan Cheese and our signature pizza sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, croutons, and shredded parmesan, served with caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread
12" Small Cheese Pizza$14.95
Shredded Grande Mozzarella Cheese , Parmesan Cheese and our signature pizza sauce.
Create Your Own Personal Pizza (12-inch)$12.95
choose any toppings
Garlic Knots$3.95
Beer Battered Onions Rings$5.95
Natural, fresh onion rings sliced 5/8" thick and coated in beer batter for a truly unique taste.
1016 US Route 9

Old Bridge NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
