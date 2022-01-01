Go
Toast

Mike's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

280 Rt 9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
6 piece made with whole milk mozzarella, these creamy cheese sticks are additive-free for lots of buttery flavor and plenty of stretch. Made from 100% real mozzarella string (not block) cheese.
16" Large Cheese Pizza$19.95
Shredded Grande Mozzarella Cheese , Parmesan Cheese and our signature pizza sauce.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Standard toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo,ketchup, onions, pickles and american cheese and side of fries
12" Small Cheese Pizza$14.95
Shredded Grande Mozzarella Cheese , Parmesan Cheese and our signature pizza sauce.
Greek Gyro Platter$14.95
Beef or chicken on a pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce and fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$14.95
Organic crispy chicken, mayo, lettuce and pickles.
Fries$5.95
Best fries you will ever have! Coated extra crispy.
Chicken Vodka Parmigiana Sandwich$14.95
Crispy chicken, signature vodka sauce and Mozzarella cheese
Create Your Own Personal Pizza (12-inch)$10.95
choose any toppings
See full menu

Location

280 Rt 9

Morganville NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Koy Grill - Morganville

No reviews yet

Bringing people together and creating lifelong memories over exceptional food is the premise on which all Koy's dishes are based. Naturally, this inspiration has guided us into the exciting world of culinary - and you're invited!

Vegunti

No reviews yet

Unique, Fresh and Delicious

The House of Poké

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy fresh Poké and our fun always changing seasonal menu!

Estrella Azul

No reviews yet

Fast-casual Mexican eatery. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, & much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston