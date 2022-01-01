Mike's York Street Bar & Grill

Go
Welcome to Mike's where no matter if it's family night, your looking for a night of entertainment, just need our delicious pizza for takeout or delivery. We take pride in everything we do.

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

544 York Road • $$

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Bites$13.00
tenderloin pieces seasoned & sauteed, served with mesquite ranch dressing
Vodka Penne$12.00
Mike's favorite, penne pasta tossed in a creamy tomato-vodka blush sauce sprinkled with parmesan cheese
($ add chicken or shrimp)
French Onion Soup$8.00
a traditional favorite
Cowboy$13.00
Hand made patty topped with bbq sauce, bacon, sautéed onions & wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles
Stingers$11.00
boneless breaded chicken wings tossed in our buffalo sauce with blue cheese and celery
Add Seasoned Fries$6.00
Cheesesteak$12.00
Philly classic made in the burbs, with your choice of american, provolone or wiz cheese and fried onions
Mike's Super$13.00
Hand made patty with bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onions & wisconsin cheddar cheese and served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles
Cheese Burger$10.00
Classic hand made patty cheeseburger cooked to your liking with multiple topping options. (Bacon Cheeseburger shown)
Served with our famous seasoned fries & pickles
Buffalo Wrap$12.00
breaded buffalo chicken with lettuce, cheddar & monteray jack cheese in a flour wrap
544 York Road

Warminster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
