Mike's York Street Bar & Grill
Welcome to Mike's where no matter if it's family night, your looking for a night of entertainment, just need our delicious pizza for takeout or delivery. We take pride in everything we do.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
544 York Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
544 York Road
Warminster PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bullard's American Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Emiliano's Pizza II
Family Restaurant and Pizzeria!
HG Bucks Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!