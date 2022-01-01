Go
Toast
  • /
  • Iuka
  • /
  • Mikey D's Bar & Grill

Mikey D's Bar & Grill

Good Food, Good People, Good Music, Good Drinks; what more can one ask for?

2251A Hwy 25

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
See full menu

Location

2251A Hwy 25

Iuka MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cream & Sugar Cafe

No reviews yet

Cozy Breakfast/ Lunch Cafe

Sweet Peppers Deli

No reviews yet

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston