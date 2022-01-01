Go
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop

New Hours
Monday thru Wednesday 11am to 7pm
Thursday & Friday 11am to 9pm
Saturday 11am to 4pm

PIZZA • PASTA

114 e 7th st • $$

Avg 4.3 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.99
10" Small$8.99
10 Boneless Wings$12.99
Chicken Fettuccine$13.99
10'' Specialty Pizza$11.99
Ham & Cheese$10.99
14" Large$12.99
Bread Sticks$5.99
14'' Specialty Pizza$19.99
16" XLarge$16.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

114 e 7th st

Rochester IN

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
