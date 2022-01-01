Mikey's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
611 Third Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
611 Third Street
Crested Butte CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Montanya Distillers Tasting Room
Come in and enjoy!
Ryce Asian Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
The Slogar
Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.
Public House
Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.