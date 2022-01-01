Go
Toast

Mikey's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

611 Third Street • $

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke Bottle (small)$3.00
Can Coke$2.00
Barbeque Chicken
BBQ chicken, bacon, pineapple, onion
Southwest Chicken
Chipotle chicken, green chili, roasted red pepper, tomato, onion, jalapeño
Bacon Bleu
Bacon, blue cheese, diced arugula, onion
Arnold Palmer$2.25
The Sausage Lady
Sausage, mushroom, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper, blue cheese
Mushroom Man
Mushroom, blue cheese, roasted red pepper, garlic, arugula, truffle oil
The Margheritta
Olive oil with a hint of red sauce, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
The Greek
Feta, spinach, tomato, olive, basil, oregano, garlic, green peppers, roasted red pepper
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

611 Third Street

Crested Butte CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Montanya Distillers Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ryce Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Slogar

No reviews yet

Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.

Public House

No reviews yet

Public House is a modern Colorado saloon. A trusted meeting place in the heart of Crested Butte, Public House celebrates local food and drinks, welcoming accommodations, and the community of live music.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston