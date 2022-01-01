Go
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering image
Sandwiches
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4214 Beechwood Dr #109

Greensboro, NC 27410

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip$1.00
Hashbrowns$2.00
Turkey Club$8.00
Sliced turkey, turkey bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on toasted sourdough
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, melted cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms, & pesto mayo
Mikhael's Quesadilla$9.00
Green peppers, grilled onions, jack & cheddar cheese with your choice of steak or chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Side of Dressing$0.25
Mikhael's Cheesesteak$9.00
Thin-sliced ribeye, with melted cheese sauce, grilled onions & pesto mayo on a sub roll
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
Marinated grilled chicken on top of fresh salad greens with tomatoes, cucumbers & onions with your choice of dressing.
Cheeseburger$8.00
Beef patty with melted cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomato & pesto mayo
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro NC 27410

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4112-101 Brian Jordan Place High Point, NC 27265
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
orange star4.2 • 174
6909 Downwind Rd Greensboro, NC 27409
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3239
3911 Tinsley Drive High Point, NC 27265
View restaurantnext
Shish House Greensboro
orange starNo Reviews
4929 W Market Greensboro, NC 27407
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Mikhael's Cafe & Catering

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston