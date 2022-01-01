Go
  • Milagro Tacos & Cantina

Milagro, from chef Jesus Carmona, focuses on Tijuana-style street food, including dishes like beef birria tacos, pork tacos, and Sineloa-style ceviche. The restaurant also serves a burger loaded with sautéed shrimp, chicharron, avocado mousse, asado cheese, and jalapeno glaze.

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100

Popular Items

CARNITAS$2.75
Shredded Pork Confit - Michoacan Style
BARBACOA$2.99
Slow-Cooked Chile Rojo Shredded Beef
PULPO$5.75
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Marinated Octopus,
Asadero Cheese, Fresh Avocados, & Micro Greens
BURRITO TEXANO$9.75
Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Al Pastor, Refried Beans, Crispy Fries, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
PAISANO$4.75
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Beef or Chicken, Asadero Cheese, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado & Pico de Gallo
POLLO AL PASTOR$2.99
Achiote Citrus Marinated Chicken with Grilled Pineapple
GUACAMOLE, CHIPS & SALSA$5.25
Fresh Avocado, Roasted Tomato Salsa, & Crispy Chips
COSTRA DE SALMON$5.75
Corn Tortilla, Smoked Salmon, Asadero Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Crema Fresca
ELOTE (MEXICAN STREET CORN)$4.50
Grilled Roasted Corn, Chipotle Mayonnaise, & Cotijua cheese
CARNE ASADA$2.99
Grilled Marinated Aguayon Steak
See full menu

Location

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
