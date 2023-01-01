Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milan restaurants you'll love

Go
Milan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milan

Milan's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Milan restaurants

Vegano Italiano image

 

Vegano Italiano - Food Truck

508 County Street, Milan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Affogato$5.00
Hot coffee with vegan vanilla oat milk ice cream and cinnamon
Arancini$14.00
Sicily's most famous street food. Risotto with fresh sage, thyme and added peas, rolled and stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan. Breaded and lightly fried. Served with Vegano Red Sauce
Gnocchi$15.00
Italys most adored little potato dumplings with our house made vodka sauce. Topped with Parmesan and fresh basil
More about Vegano Italiano - Food Truck
Original Gravity Brewing Company image

 

Original Gravity Brewing Company

440 County St, Milan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Pitcraft Reuben$10.50
boarshead pitcraft smoked turkey breast with pepper jack cheese, chipotle gourmaise and cole slaw!
Grilled Cheese$5.75
(choose one) vermont cheddar, swiss, dill havarti, american, pepper jack, mozzarella.
-add bacon or ham for $1.25
Spicy Chicken$10.50
buffalo chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, ranch, hot sauce, hot bbq chips, L.T.O.
-add chipotle gourmaise for an extra kick!
More about Original Gravity Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Bobby's Kitchen - 422 Wabash St.

422 Wabash St., Milan

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Bobby's Kitchen - 422 Wabash St.
Map

More near Milan to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2358 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston