Milan restaurants you'll love

Milan restaurants
  • Milan

Must-try Milan restaurants

Loaded Juice -

1130 South 2nd Street, Milan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Loaded Juice -
Bill & Emma’s LLC - 4029 S 1st St #107

4029 S 1st St #107, Milan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bill & Emma’s LLC - 4029 S 1st St #107
Coyote Bar & Grill - 15455R South First St

15455R South First St, Milan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips And Dip$9.00
Hummus, jalapeno pimento cheese and spinach dip served with pita chips
Buffalo Chicken Mac$15.00
breaded chicken-blue cheese crumbles siRANCHa drizzle
8oz Prime Sirloin$18.00
served with garlic herbed butter and choice of side
More about Coyote Bar & Grill - 15455R South First St
More near Milan to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Union City

No reviews yet

Murray

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
