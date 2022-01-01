Go
Toast

Milano Cafe & Deli

Located in the heart of beautiful Downtown Burbank, Milano Café & Deli offers casual and delicious Italian, French and American cuisine.
We serve simple foods that are fresh, high quality, tasty and true to their origin. Our food is not only delicious but also fun to eat.
The menu includes some of our favorite cuisines from Italy, France, Brazil as well as several American favorites including burgers, sandwiches and steaks.
12% service charge added to online orders. Our service charge for catering is 18%
Visit us http://www.Milano2Go.com
or http://www.PizzaFrite.com

269 E Palm Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Focaccia A La Diabla (Calabrese Salami, Parm & Arugula)$9.99
Caprese Sand & Pesto w/2oz Chips$8.99
Tomato, mozzarella, pesto & arugula
Prosciutto & Parmesan Sand w/Arugula, Tomato EVOO w/2oz Chips$11.99
Penne w/ Angus Beef Bolognese/Parm$11.99
Milano Sandwich w/2oz Chips$8.99
(4 oz) Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone on Baguette
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Peperoncino - Oil, Garlic & Pepperoncini/Parm$9.99
Arugula Salad w/Shaved Parmesan, carrots & tomatoes (Lemon Vinaigrette)$6.99
Each day we feature either Arugula or Baby Spinach, whichever looks freshest.
Mary's Chicken Milanese W/Focaccia & 2 Sides$11.99
Salmon (Grilled w/Lemon sauce)$14.99
WIld caught Salmon simply grilled
Eggplant Parmigiano w/Marinara & Focacia$10.99
See full menu

Location

269 E Palm Ave

Burbank CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food.

At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down.
So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia”
- Welcome to our family!

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston