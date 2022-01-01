Milano Cafe & Deli

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food.



At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down.

So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia”

- Welcome to our family!

