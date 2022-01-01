Go
Toast

Milano's Pizza

Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!

PIZZA

114 W Main St • $$

Avg 3.9 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Garlic Butter Cup$0.50
Med One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own$9.99
Extra Ranch Cup$0.50
Wings$6.99
8 pc
Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Noodles mixed with rich alfredo sauce and chicken, covered with mozzarella cheese
Small Cheesy Bread Sticks$5.99
8" Garlic butter and cheese
Large Cheese Pizza$10.99
14" Delicious, cheesy pizza
Chef Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, ham, and pepperoni
Lg Meat Combo$15.99
14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage
Large One Topping Pizza/Create Your Own$11.99
14" One topping pizza
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

114 W Main St

Frankston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Windmill Cafe on the Square

No reviews yet

A quaint and cozy restaurant. Offering Good old boy fare! Great BBQ and Country food! Wonderful breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. with a full line of expresso coffees. Daily blue plate special, big old juicy burgers, chicken fried steaks and salads are just some of the foods on the menu!

Milano's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches, wings, and dessert. Delivery, carry-out, or dine-in. Let us do the cooking; you just relax and enjoy your delicious Milano's Pizza!

JW's Barbecue

No reviews yet

Bringing quality barbecue to Jacksonville.

Big Shot: Coffee House

No reviews yet

A small coffee shop nestled in the community of Gresham, TX. Speed, friendliness, and quality define us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston