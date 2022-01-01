Go
Ta-Co

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

1601 19th, suite 150

Denver, CO 80202

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

STEAK TACO$4.75
MARINATED STEAK, LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, MORITA SALSA (RED SALSA)
HORCHATA$5.50
RICE WATER WITH CINNAMON
SIDE BIG RICE$2.50
CHICKEN TACO$4.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, PICO DE GALLO, RADISH, CILANTRO, RED SALSA
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TACO$4.00
SMOKED CAULIFLOWER, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, CILANTRO, AVO-TOMATILLO SALSA
CHIPS CON QUESO$7.00
SIDE SMALL GUACAMOLE$2.50
CHORIZO CON QUESO TACO$4.75
SPICY GROUND PORK, OAXACA CHEESE, FRESH ONION, CILANTRO, RADISH, GREEN SALSA
PORK PASTOR TACO$4.25
ACHIOTE SPICY PORK, CHARRED PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, FRESH ONION, RED SALSA
PORK PASTOR BURRITO$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH ACHIOTE SPICY PORK, RICE, PINTO BEAN PUREE, OAXACA CHEESE, CREMA, PICO DE GALLO, LIME RED ONION, MORITA QUESO, GREEN OR RED SALSA
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1601 19th, suite 150, Denver CO 80202

