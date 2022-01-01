Go
Mile Marker One

Waterfront Restaurant

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

75 Essex Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$9.00
FISH TACOS$16.00
chili & lime grilled haddock, spicy slaw, cilantro and lime on white corn tortillas
HORSERADDISH-CRUSTED HADDOCK$30.00
crispy leeks, herb mashed potatoes, balsamic shallot reduction
EPIC FRENCH TOAST$10.00
M1M STEAK TIPS$29.00
grilled asparagus, herbed mash potatoes
THE HOUSE$10.00
crisp lettuces, tomato, cucumber, VT cheddar, yellow onion, chives fresh butter milk ranch
GRASS FED BURGER$16.00
beefsteak tomato, shredded lettuce and M1M sauce on a toasted brioche roll
GREEN BEAN SALAD$10.00
GREEN BEAN, CHERRY TOMATO & GOAT CHEESE extra virgin olive oil, toasted pine nuts
COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN$13.00
golden brown chicken breast topped with M1M coleslaw on a toasted brioche roll
GRASS FED BURGER$16.00
beefsteak tomato, shredded lettuce, M1M sauce, toasted brioche roll
Attributes and Amenities

75 Essex Ave

Gloucester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
