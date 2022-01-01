Go
Main pic

Mile Wide Brewery - Louisville

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

636 Barret Ave

Louisville, KY 40204

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

636 Barret Ave, Louisville KY 40204

Directions

Nearby restaurants

PCS Distilling Company

No reviews yet

Enjoy our crafted cocktails

Mile Wide Brewery Offsite

No reviews yet

Always Flowing!

Planet of the Tapes

No reviews yet

Planet of the Tapes offers a relaxing atmosphere for movie and comedy fans, with affordable delicious cocktails and a good selection of beer and spirits.

Baxter Jack's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mile Wide Brewery - Louisville

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston