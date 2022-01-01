Go
Miles Bar N' Grill

7045 Epworth Road

Popular Items

Cuban$12.00
Slow-Smoked Pork Shoulder, Ham, Mustard, House-Made Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Ciabatta
Chicken Strips w/ Fries$5.00
Wings$12.00
Pizza 12"$13.00
Caesar Salad$7.00
Parmesan, Croutons, Romaine, Caesar Dressing
Kid Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$5.00
Burger$12.00
1/2 Lb All-Beef Patty, Brioche Bun
Italian Beef$10.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Italian Roll
Kids Burger w/ Fries$5.00
Pizza 16"$16.00
Location

Garden Prairie IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

