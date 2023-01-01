Go
Main picView gallery

Miles, The Prince - 873 N Broadway

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

873 N Broadway

White Plains, NY 10603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

873 N Broadway, White Plains NY 10603

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Planet Wings - White Plains
orange starNo Reviews
74 Virginia Road White Plains, NY 10603
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains - 31 Tarrytown rd
orange star4.5 • 91
31 Tarrytown rd White Plains, NY 10607
View restaurantnext
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
189 Main St White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
orange star4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
orange star4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Papi'
orange star4.7 • 219
19 Bank St. White Plains, NY 10606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Plains

The Melting Pot - White Plains NY
orange star4.2 • 2,591
30 Mamaroneck Ave. White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Graziella's Italian Bistro - White Plains
orange star4.4 • 1,012
99 Church Street White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
Westchester Burger Company - White Plains
orange star4.2 • 782
106 Westchester Ave White Plains, NY 10601
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - White Plains
orange star4.7 • 563
361 Mamaroneck Avenue White Plains, NY 10605
View restaurantnext
Papi'
orange star4.7 • 219
19 Bank St. White Plains, NY 10606
View restaurantnext
Sabrosito Restaurant White Plains - 31 Tarrytown rd
orange star4.5 • 91
31 Tarrytown rd White Plains, NY 10607
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near White Plains

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Miles, The Prince - 873 N Broadway

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston