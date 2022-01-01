Go
Milestone

Milestone Restaurant, a vibrant eatery in the heart of Georgetown, is the newest hot spot in the Fairfield County food scene. Conveniently located near neighboring towns: Weston, Wilton, Ridgefield, Easton, and Westport.

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2 Main Street • $

Avg 4.4 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Pasta w/ Butter$8.00
Red Sangria$14.00
Spicy Margarita$13.00
Margherita$16.00
Arthur Ave$16.00
Kid's Pasta w/ Marinara$8.00
Margarita$12.00
Aristocrat$22.00
Shrimp Pesto$23.00
Fig Jam$22.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Main Street

Redding CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
