Rita's Catering
For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients
410 Totten Pond Road
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
