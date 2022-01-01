Go
Rita's Catering

For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

Popular Items

California Grilled Chicken Cobb (GF)$12.95
(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips$1.50
Poland Spring Water$1.50
Caprese Wrap$9.95
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Grilled Asian Beef Over Baby Kale Salad with Citrus (GF,DF)$13.95
(GF,DF) Soy-Ginger Marinated Beef with Baby Kale, Cabbage & Cashews. Garnished with Orange Segments
Coke Can$1.25
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Greek Yogurt Vanilla$2.25
Location

410 Totten Pond Road

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
