Milford restaurants you'll love

Milford restaurants
Toast
  • Milford

Milford's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Milford restaurants

Scratch Baking image

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin$3.80
A zucchini based muffin filled and topped with assorted berries - dairy free!
Iced Coffee$3.45
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
Cinnamon Scone$4.10
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
More about Scratch Baking
Village Bistro image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Village Bistro

141 merwin ave, milford

Avg 3.8 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs for Kids$8.00
Portobella Mushroom$13.00
Cheese Board for 2$22.00
More about Village Bistro
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes image

SMOOTHIES

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

20 Commerce Park, Milford

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Brew$2.25
Rain Forest Alliance Certified
Berry Berry Good$6.00
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Build Your Own Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens with your choice of toppings!
More about CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
Sprout Juice Bar image

 

Sprout Juice Bar

37 River street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
WS - 2: Turmeric, orange, lemon$5.00
Turmeric, orange, lemon
Sweet Greens$9.00
Spinach, parsley, cucumber, apple, lemon
Glow$9.00
Carrot, aloe vera, turmeric, cucumber, lemon
More about Sprout Juice Bar
Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
More about Plan B
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SM. Cheeseburger Mac$8.99
Ground Beef, Fried Onions & Cheddar Cheese, Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
SM. Chicken & Broccoli Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, White Cheddar & American Cheese
SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cheddar & Gruyere Topped w/ Bacon & Ranch Dressing
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Amy$7.50
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Cutlet$7.25
Steak & Cheese$7.25
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT
Frosty Twist - Milford image

 

Frosty Twist - Milford

22 South broad street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana nutella crepe$6.49
Mixed Fruit crepe$8.99
Bubble Tea (medium)$4.49
More about Frosty Twist - Milford
Cafe Atlantique image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Cafe Atlantique

33 W River St,, Milford

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brie, Apple$9.95
Latte (M)$4.00
3 Egg Omelet$5.75
More about Cafe Atlantique
Restaurant banner

 

Strega

9-11 River St, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mortadella & Pistacchio$16.00
Fresh fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio purée and basil
Calabrese$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, whole burrata cheese, ‘nduja sausage and basil
Margherita$13.00
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil
More about Strega
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
Mac N' Cheese (vegetarian)$9.00
creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$17.00
creamy aioli, crunchy slaw, pickles
More about Oar & Oak
Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stonebridge
Champions Sports Grill & Bar image

 

Champions Sports Grill & Bar

74 Turnpike Square, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Champions Sports Grill & Bar
Walnut Beach Creamery - Milford image

 

Walnut Beach Creamery - Milford

19 Broadway, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Walnut Beach Creamery - Milford
Restaurant banner

 

Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar

1201 Boston Post Road Ste 2012/2013, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar

Cheeseburgers

