Milford restaurants you'll love
Milford's top cuisines
Must-try Milford restaurants
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|Mixed Berry Zucchini Muffin
|$3.80
A zucchini based muffin filled and topped with assorted berries - dairy free!
|Iced Coffee
|$3.45
Ashlawn Farms Black Angus. Organic dark roast.
|Cinnamon Scone
|$4.10
A Scratch classic - a cinnamon scone layered with walnut butter
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Village Bistro
141 merwin ave, milford
|Meatballs for Kids
|$8.00
|Portobella Mushroom
|$13.00
|Cheese Board for 2
|$22.00
SMOOTHIES
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
20 Commerce Park, Milford
|Hot Brew
|$2.25
Rain Forest Alliance Certified
|Berry Berry Good
|$6.00
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
|Build Your Own Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens with your choice of toppings!
Sprout Juice Bar
37 River street, Milford
|WS - 2: Turmeric, orange, lemon
|$5.00
Turmeric, orange, lemon
|Sweet Greens
|$9.00
Spinach, parsley, cucumber, apple, lemon
|Glow
|$9.00
Carrot, aloe vera, turmeric, cucumber, lemon
Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Baja
|$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
CHEESE
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|SM. Cheeseburger Mac
|$8.99
Ground Beef, Fried Onions & Cheddar Cheese, Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
|SM. Chicken & Broccoli Mac
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, White Cheddar & American Cheese
|SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cheddar & Gruyere Topped w/ Bacon & Ranch Dressing
SANDWICHES
Bert's Deli Milford CT
400 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Amy
|$7.50
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
|Chicken Cutlet
|$7.25
|Steak & Cheese
|$7.25
Frosty Twist - Milford
22 South broad street, Milford
|Banana nutella crepe
|$6.49
|Mixed Fruit crepe
|$8.99
|Bubble Tea (medium)
|$4.49
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Cafe Atlantique
33 W River St,, Milford
|Brie, Apple
|$9.95
|Latte (M)
|$4.00
|3 Egg Omelet
|$5.75
Strega
9-11 River St, Milford
|Mortadella & Pistacchio
|$16.00
Fresh fior di latte, mortadella, pistachio purée and basil
|Calabrese
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, whole burrata cheese, ‘nduja sausage and basil
|Margherita
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, fresh fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP* and basil
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Oar & Oak
1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford
|The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
|Mac N' Cheese (vegetarian)
|$9.00
creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$17.00
creamy aioli, crunchy slaw, pickles
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
Champions Sports Grill & Bar
74 Turnpike Square, Milford
Walnut Beach Creamery - Milford
19 Broadway, Milford
Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar
1201 Boston Post Road Ste 2012/2013, Milford