Milford American restaurants you'll love

Plan B image

 

Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
More about Plan B
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cheddar & Gruyere Topped w/ Bacon & Ranch Dressing
SM. Chicken & Broccoli Mac$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, White Cheddar & American Cheese
SM. Grandma's Mac$6.99
White Cheddar & American Cheese
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Oar & Oak

1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
Mac N' Cheese (vegetarian)$9.00
creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$17.00
creamy aioli, crunchy slaw, pickles
More about Oar & Oak

