Milford American restaurants you'll love

Plan B
1638 Boston Post road, Milford
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Baja
|$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
CHEESE
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|SM. Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Cheddar & Gruyere Topped w/ Bacon & Ranch Dressing
|SM. Chicken & Broccoli Mac
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli, White Cheddar & American Cheese
|SM. Grandma's Mac
|$6.99
White Cheddar & American Cheese
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Oar & Oak
1 Seabreeze Ave, Milford
|The Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried OR grilled chicken, bacon, American, chipotle ranch, b&b pickles, jalapenos
|Mac N' Cheese (vegetarian)
|$9.00
creamy cheese sauce, bread crumbs, herbs
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$17.00
creamy aioli, crunchy slaw, pickles