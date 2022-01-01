Milford cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Milford

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes image

SMOOTHIES

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

20 Commerce Park, Milford

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Brew$2.25
Rain Forest Alliance Certified
Berry Berry Good$6.00
Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries & Banana with 20g Vanilla Whey Protein
Build Your Own Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens with your choice of toppings!
More about CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
Frosty Twist - Milford image

 

Frosty Twist - Milford

22 South broad street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banana nutella crepe$6.49
Mixed Fruit crepe$8.99
Bubble Tea (medium)$4.49
More about Frosty Twist - Milford
Cafe Atlantique image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Cafe Atlantique

33 W River St,, Milford

Avg 4.4 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brie, Apple$9.95
Latte (M)$4.00
3 Egg Omelet$5.75
More about Cafe Atlantique

